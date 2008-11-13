Semi-Pro Video Ad Revenues Grow By 600%, Says Gartner

Ad spending on semi-pro video clips — stuff like Joss Whedon’s Dr. Horrible or the Phil Defranco Show on YouTube — will grow 600% to $75 million this year and will reach $1.5 billion by 2012, according to research firm Gartner.



Of course, Gartner is the research firm that in April 2007 said “80 per cent of Active Internet Users Will Have A “Second Life” in the Virtual World by the End of 2011.” And that’s entirely laughable.

Also, pay careful attention to analyst Allen Weiner’s language in this canned quote from Gartner’s press release:

A more fluid distribution network or series of networks that brings content creators together with advertisers looking to spend money on well-produced niche content would benefit those with strong video production skills who lack an understanding of Web 2.0 content syndication.

Yes, he does advocate a video ad network and use the phrase “Web 2.0” all in one sentence. Careful with talk like that, Allen. You don’t want your reports turning up in the kids’ drinking games.

