Ford reveals 6 custom-modified trucks as part of a collection of 50 vehicles going on display at SEMA

Ford has revealed some of its upgraded trucks that will be on display at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA) on November 5-8.

Most of the upgrades are geared toward outdoorsy people, with the exception of the Tjin Edition Ford Ranger, which was lowered to a “street-ready stance.”

Ford is previewing six custom upgraded trucks that will be on display at the 2019 Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show.

More than 50 vehicles will be part of Ford’s exhibit at SEMA, making the automaker the largest original-equipment manufacturer display at the show.

“The automotive aftermarket space continues to grow at a tremendous pace from powerful street machines to the latest trends in overlanding and off-road,” Ford Vehicle Personalisation and Accessories Global Director Eric Cin said in a statement.

“The Ranger and Transit are great fits for this space, capable of being modified in countless ways to give owners the flexibility to make their vehicle as unique as they are.”

SEMA runs November 5-8. Take a look at the six upgraded trucks ahead of their debuts:

The Advanced Accessory Concepts Ford Ranger is a “must-have accessory for exploration,” the automaker says.

It was built on the chassis of a 2019 Ford Ranger XLT with wheels that have been optimised for off-roading. The upgraded truck has stronger bumpers, a skid plate to shield its underbelly, rock sliders to protect the chassis, and Ford Performance features.

There’s also an aluminium tray bed with a canopy, a tent, and a 50-quart refrigerator.

“This Hellwig 2019 Ford Ranger targets the ultimate adventure vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts who value sustainability,” the automaker said in a statement.

The truck – powered in part with solar energy – has an upgraded suspension, wheels, and tires. The sway bars stabilise the vehicle and a cat-back exhaust improves performance, rear-differential covers protect the car. There’s a recovery kit, too.

The tent, stove, and first-aid kit make the truck outdoor-ready. The Hellwig also has improved rock sliders and bumpers, lighting, and fender flares to protect the wheels and tires.

This Ford Performance Parts Ford Ranger is a part of the automaker’s overlanding series.

The truck has an additional two-inch front lift and upgraded wheels, tires, hood-hinge lights. There’s also rigid underbody rock lights, lightbars, a recovery kit, tow hooks, and cube lights in the fog light openings.

The additional rooftop tent, truck bed storage system, refrigerator and freezer optimises it for the outdoors.

The RTR Rambler Ford Ranger is for owners who want to “enjoy the great outdoors – taking adventure to the next level and beyond,” according to the automaker.

The versatile truck is street, overlanding, and trail-capable.

It comes equipped with off-the-grid-ready equipment: a tent, integrated snowboard support capsule, underbody rock protection, and custom fenders.

The truck uses a Ford off-road levelling suspension kit that allows for better off-road capabilities via a higher ground clearance and improved breakover angles, according to the automaker.

Ford partnered with Yakima to create the Yakima Ford Ranger, an all-sports vehicle.

The truck bed rack has a kayak mouth and a vertical four-bike carrier. It has been upgraded with Ford Performance parts, including a new winch, bumpers, wheels, tires, and the off-road suspension kit that was also used in the RTR Rambler.

This Tjin Edition Ford Ranger was designed by father-son duo Neil and Collin Tjin.

While aftermarket Ford trucks are more often lifted than they are lowered, the duo decided to feature a lowered “street-ready stance” Ranger, which is lowered by eight inches in front and nine in the rear. The truck has also been fitted with JR wheels and tires to give it a more “sinister look.”

It has a new intake, cat-back exhaust, differential cover, and intercooler, as well as six-piston brake callipers, and upgraded rotors.

There are also new fender flares and grilles. The yellow paint on the body is custom, and the bed floor, painted black, is wooden with stainless steel hardware.

