Charlie Sheen Fires Selma Blair From 'Anger Management' Via Text After Feud

FX/”Anger Management”Sheen sent Blair “a strongly worded text in which he dismissed her from the series and called her a ‘c—.'”The title of Charlie Sheen’s FX series “Anger Management” is becoming increasingly ironic.



On Tuesday, Lionsgate Television confirmed rumours that Selma Blair is leaving the show after a feud with co-star Sheen: “We are confirming that Selma Blair will not be returning to ‘Anger Management’ and we wish her the very best.”

The drama began when Blair — who played Sheen’s colleague and sometime love interest — reportedly bad-talked Sheen’s work ethic.

When Sheen, who is star and executive producer on the series, got wind of Blair questioning him, he was adamant that she leave the show, or he would quit.

The actor unsurprisingly got his way and The Hollywood Reporter writes that he sent Blair “a strongly worded text in which he dismissed her from the series and called her a ‘c—.'”

Blair has only addressed the drama via Twitter, writing simply:

I thank you for support and love. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) June 19, 2013

In the meantime, “Anger Management” will continue filming its 90-episode order without the actress and will replace her with a new female series regular.

The series, which often calls for Sheen to memorize more than 40 pages of dialogue per script, still has 60 episodes left to produce.

And Sheen better bring it, because, according to TMZ, “he’s set to make between $75 and $200 million if he completes the 100 episode order for ‘Anger Management’ … depending on how it does in syndication.”

This isn’t the first time Sheen has clashed on-set.

He was infamously fired from “Two and a Half Men” after an argument with showrunner Chuck Lorre in 2011.

