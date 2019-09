Alright, so we’ve still got 3 hours until the opening bell in the US, but at least for now, the bleeding is staunched.



The euro has recovered from the dive it took around 4:00 AM, European markets have rebounded, and now US futures are pointing higher. The Dow is up 22.

Here’s a look at the S&P futures since yesterday’s close.

