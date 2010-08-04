Selloff Gathers Steam, As Factory Orders And Pending Home Sales Deliver More Bad News

The NASDAQ is down about 1%, and the S&P 500 is off a little less so following the release of two more bad pieces of economic data.



Both factory orders and pending home sales came in meaningfully below expectations, adding to the steady drip-drip-drip of bad macro data to counteract any good news from earnings season.

A decline of 1.2% in factory orders was worse than the 0.5% that analysts were expecting.

And the NAR has this to say about pending home sales:

The Pending Home Sales Index,* a forward-looking indicator, declined 2.6 per cent to 75.7 based on contracts signed in June from an upwardly revised level of 77.7 in May, and is 18.6 per cent below June 2009 when it was 93.0. The data reflects contracts and not closings, which normally occur with a lag time of one or two months.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said lower home sales are expected in the short term. “There could be a couple of additional months of slow home-sales activity before picking up later in the year, provided the job market continues to improve,” he said. “Over the short term, inventory will look high relative to home sales. However, since home prices have come down to fundamentally justifiable levels, there isn’t likely to be any meaningful change to national home values. Some local markets continue to show strengthening prices.”

