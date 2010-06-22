Selloff Continues Pre-Market, Euro Falls Below $1.23

What’s interesting is that there’s actually good news out of Europe today: Germany has announced that thanks to tax hikes, its borrowing needs for the year will be lower than what was previously expected.



German business confidence also rose unexpectedly.

And yet, the euro continues to selloff, threatening what looked to be a good run.

It’s now below $1.23, and the US market — reverting to form of taking its cues from the euro — is now clearly headed lower as well.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.