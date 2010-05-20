Selloff Begins Again, As Japan Dives 1%, And Euro Heads Back Towards $1.23

It felt at first as though the moderate losses in the US market might signal some end to the bleeding, but actually no.



Japan is off 1% in the early hours of trading.

The euro, which had briefly broken $1.24 has fallen back to $1.23.

Other than that, it seems quiet. We have a hard time imagining that that will last.

For a recap of what happened during the US trading day, see here.

