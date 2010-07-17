Selloff Accelerating, NASDAQ And S&P 500 Now Down Over 3%

Update 3:29: The S&P 500 just broke down over 3.00%.
As we head toward the close, the selloff is intensifying, notably in the NASDAQ, which is now down nearly 3%.
- Dow down 2.61%
- S&P 500 down 2.95%
- NASDAQ down 3.10%
Check out this chart of the NASDAQ on this dreadful day across indices:
(See also: Consumer sentiment posts major fall and why everyone thinks we’re double-dipping –>)
