Selloff Accelerating, NASDAQ And S&P 500 Now Down Over 3%

Update 3:29: The S&P 500 just broke down over 3.00%.



As we head toward the close, the selloff is intensifying, notably in the NASDAQ, which is now down nearly 3%.

Dow down 2.61%

S&P 500 down 2.95%

NASDAQ down 3.10%

Check out this chart of the NASDAQ on this dreadful day across indices:

(See also: Consumer sentiment posts major fall and why everyone thinks we’re double-dipping –>)

