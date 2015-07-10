Why it's so hard to get a good deal when selling used games at GameStop

Gamestop is one of the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores for video games. In a digital age where most entertainment content has become a commodity, video games retail remains firms for three reasons:

Console video games are harder to pirate then music. Download sizes for video games are huge. The market for video game trade-ins is booming.

The trade-in market is so profitable that it accounts for a 1/4 of Gamestop’s business; but, all the profit comes on the backs of its customers. Here’s why.

Produced by Corey Protin

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.