‘Selling Sunset’ returns to Netflix next month. Here are all the details we have about season 4, so far.

Netflix renewed the reality TV show “Selling Sunset” for a fourth and fifth season.

Season four premieres on the streaming platform on November 24.

The main cast will return in the upcoming episodes, along with two new real-estate agents.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first three seasons of “Selling Sunset.”

Some people tune into “Selling Sunset” for the multi-million dollar houses; others are in it for The Oppenheim Group’s petty office politics.

Either way, the first three seasons of Netflix’s reality show are recognized as some of the most bingeable television available on the streaming platform. So, it didn’t come as a major surprise when Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and fifth season.

Here’s what we know so far about what’s to come on the new season of “Selling Sunset.”

Netflix renewed the show for 2 more seasons

Fans have been eagerly awaiting renewal news since season three of “Selling Sunset” premiered in August 2020. Finally, Netflix greenlit “Selling Sunset” for seasons four and five in March.

The streaming service later confirmed that the show’s fourth season will hit the platform on November 24. The company has yet to release news regarding the season five premiere date.

The series regulars will return, along with 2 new faces

The main “Selling Sunset” cast members – Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz – will return for season four, People reports.

There will also be two new agents in the mix at The Oppenheim Group office: Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

Hernan has been part of the brokerage since 2018 but will appear on “Selling Sunset” for the first time on seasons four and five. In addition to working in real estate, Hernan is the CEO of a food company called Emma-Leigh & Co. and an angel investor, per her bio on The Oppenheim Group website.

Villela joins the show with a background in acting. She previously had roles in programs including “El Señor de los Cielos,” “Una Maid en Manhattan,” and “Eva Luna.”

Brett Oppenheim left the Oppenheim Group to start his own brokerage

Brett, who ran the Oppenheim Group alongside his brother Jason on the first three seasons of the show, has reportedly left to start his own brokerage, Quinn revealed during an August interview with Glamour U.K.

“Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” she announced, continuing, “The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think if season four goes ahead, it is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are identical twins. Netflix

The Oppenheim Group website has been updated accordingly, as Brett’s bio has been removed. Instead, he’s listed as the president and broker of Oppenheim Real Estate on the firm’s website.

The brothers seem to be on good terms and have frequently posted pictures together following Quinn’s announcement.

Fitzgerald confirmed that there’s no bad blood between the Oppenheim brothers during a recent conversation with Insider. She explained that Brett and Jason will continue to work together and both appear on the show if it’s renewed for a fourth season.

“Nothing has changed as far as our personal lives. It’s just a matter of where he hangs his license,” she said.

“Christine has a tendency to say things in a weird way. I’m sure it gets people talking, so I guess in some way it helps. But no, we’re all still very happy together,” she added.

Tarek El Moussa, Young’s fiancé, may appear on the show

After production on season three wrapped, Young got engaged to El Moussa, a real-estate agent and investor that stars in HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and “Flipping 101.”

Because of both of the reality stars’ contracts, they’ve previously been unable to film together, Young revealed during an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb. But since HGTV shot El Moussa’s proposal in July, the network agreed to let him appear on a future episode of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”

“I’m so excited to have him on camera with me and film with him. We have so much fun together. We love filming together,” she said.

Given the amount of airtime spent on Fitzgerald and Quinn’s weddings in past seasons, it’s safe to expect that Young and El Moussa’s nuptials will be front-and-center on the show.

Stause will begin a new chapter after her divorce

Chrishell Stause appears on ‘Selling Sunset.’ Netflix

Stause’s personal life became a major storyline on season three after her husband, Justin Hartley, told her (via text) that he filed for divorce 45 minutes before the news broke on TMZ. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Hartley cited irreconcilable differences with Stause. The former couple finalized their divorce in February.

And a lot has happened in Stause’s life since fans last saw her on season three.

She competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” dated (and subsequently broke up with) dance pro Keo Motsepe, lost both of her parents to lung cancer within a year of each other, bought her own house, penned a forthcoming memoir, and started a new relationship with her “Selling Sunset” costar Jason.

Despite the many moving parts in her life, Stause hopes “Selling Sunset” viewers focus on her real-estate career rather than her personal affairs, she told Bustle.

But if season four looks anything like its predecessors, it will feature plenty of out-of-the-office drama. Between her now-public relationship with Jason and ongoing feud with Quinn, Stause likely won’t be exempt.

Davina Potratz left the Oppenheim Group

Davina Potratz appears on ‘Selling Sunset.’ Netflix

In October 2020, the broker announced her plans to leave The Oppenheim Group. Potratz said she accepted an offer for a position at Douglas Elliman’s global new development division in Beverly Hills.

“My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me,” she told People, explaining that Douglas Elliman made an offer she couldn’t turn down and calling it a “purely business decision.”

Potratz said that Jason was sad but understanding about her decision.

“Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support. I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future,” he said in a statement to People.

The broker hadn’t told her “Selling Sunset” castmates about the news before making the announcement but said she expects they’ll be “excited and supportive.”

Even though she won’t be part of The Oppenheim Group moving forward, Potratz will still appear on the upcoming episodes and already shared behind-the-scenes footage from production.