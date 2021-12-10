‘Selling Sunset’ star Maya Vander reveals she had a stillbirth 38 weeks into her pregnancy

Maya Vander attends the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in 2019. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Maya Vander had a stillbirth 38 months into her third pregnancy, she revealed on Instagram Friday.

The “Selling Sunset” star said she went for a “regular weekly checkup” and left with a “memory box.”

She announced the loss to avoid due date questions, as she discussed her pregnancy on the show.

Maya Vander had a stillbirth at the 38-week point of her pregnancy, the 39-year-old “Selling Sunset” reality star revealed in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone,” Vander began.

The Oppenheim Group real-estate agent continued, “What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stillbirth is defined as the loss of a baby at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The government agency reports that about 24,000 babies are stillborn each year in the US.

Vander — who shares son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 1, with her husband Dave — announced the loss with a photo of Mason’s memory box. She has spoken openly about her past fertility struggles and said she previously had two pregnancy losses before giving birth to Aiden.

A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)

Vander’s fellow “Selling Sunset” cast members left words of support for the real-estate agent and her family shortly after she shared her story on social media.

“My heart is breaking for you babe. Sending you prayers, love, and strength,” Mary Fitzgerald wrote.

Chrishell Stause said, “This is the unimaginable. It’s hard to find words. My heart aches for you and your family. You are surrounded by so much love. Here for you for absolutely anything you need.”

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) wrote, “Maya I love you so much,” and Vanessa Villela commented, “Baby Mason will always be loved.”

A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)

Vander announced that she was expecting her third child in an Instagram post she shared in July.

Posing with her husband, she wrote: “Here we go again…baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present!”

A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)

At this point, Netflix has renewed “Selling Sunset” through season five. In early December, Vander, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami, cast doubt on the likelihood of her return as a full-time cast member if the show is greenlit for season six.

“I’m probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it’s going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child,” Vander said on the “Domenick Nati Show,” per E! News.

She continued, “Realistically speaking, I’m probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season.”