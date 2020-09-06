30 things you probably didn't know about 'Selling Sunset'

Netflix ‘Selling Sunset’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” is a reality show about employees at the Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage in Los Angeles.

While the cast’s personal lives are on full display on the show, there’s plenty that “Selling Sunset” fans don’t see on-screen.

Insider rounded up 30 little-known facts about “Selling Sunset.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” gives viewers an inside look at Los Angeles’ high-end real estate market â€” and the agents handling the multi-million dollar deals.

Centered around the Oppenheim Group, a brokerage owned by Jason Oppenheim, the reality show is part-real estate inspiration, part-soap opera. And as the agents’ personal lives become increasingly interwoven, it’s nearly impossible to keep conflict from spilling over into the team’s Sunset Boulevard office.

Though it seems like the “Selling Sunset” cast reveals their entire lives on the show, there’s plenty than fans don’t see.

Here are 30 little-known facts about the binge-worthy show.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim’s family has been in real estate for five generations.

Jason Oppenheim/Instagram Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim are identical twins.

In 1889, Jacob Stern, the identical twins’ great-great-grandfather, founded the Stern Realty Co. in Los Angeles.

Stern built his residence on the now-famous corner of Hollywood and Vine, according to the company’s website.

Cecil B. Demille, Jesse Lasky, and Samuel Goldwyn eventually rented the horse barn on property for $US75 per month and used it to house Hollywood’s first movie studio, Paramount Pictures. The iconic site has since been deemed a National Historic Landmark.

Five generations later, Jason continued Stern’s work by founding the Oppenheim Group.

Not everyone who works at the brokerage appears on the show.

Netflix The Oppenheim Group sells properties in Los Angeles.

Because there are already so many big personalities working at the Oppenheim Group on “Selling Sunset,” it can be difficult to imagine adding another person to the mix.

However, numerous employees are never shown on-screen.

“The whole office is not in the show. We have a lot of people who work in the brokerage who aren’t featured,” Christine Quinn told StyleCaster.

She added that they did go through a casting process and had two additional women in the pilot that ultimately “decided not to do it.”

“There are around an additional eight people who work there who aren’t on the show,” she explained.

Jason has been recognised as one of the top real estate agents in the country.

Netflix Jason Oppenheim is the founder of The Oppenheim Group.

Based on individual sales volume, the president and founder of the Oppenheim Group was named the No. 1 real estate agent from an agent-owned brokerage in the Hollywood Hills/West Hollywood area and No. 8 in the country by The Wall Street Journal in 2020.

He’s also previously been ranked as a top agent by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oppenheim Group gives back to the Los Angeles community.

Netflix ‘Selling Sunset’ is available to stream on Netflix.

When your daily task list includes selling multi-million dollar houses, it can be easy to lose touch with reality.

To keep things in check, Jason told The Los Angeles Times that he encourages the employees to volunteer at local charities.

“One of the reasons that I encourage my team to volunteer at Food on Foot (a nonprofit that helps the poor and homeless) is because it’s so easy to lose perspective – we’re driving around in Rolls-Royces showing $US10-million homes to tech billionaires,” he said.

Jason agreed that the real estate market has fed into the city’s affordable housing crisis, saying that he feels a responsibility to give back.

“We represent the upper 1/10th of 1% of our community, and I think it’s naive and disrespectful not to recognise and fulfil our obligation, most importantly, to the opposite, bottom 1%. I contribute a significant amount of money to Food on Foot for that very reason. The bottom 1% is just as important as the top 1%,” he said.

In March 2020, Jason spearheaded a fundraiser for Food on Foot and announced that the Oppenheim Group would match the $US10,000 they raised.

Chrishell Stause joined the Oppenheim Group when “Selling Sunset” began filming.

Netflix Chrishell Stause is on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Although Stause had her real estate licence before joining the Oppenheim Group, the Kentucky-native didn’t work at the brokerage until “Selling Sunset” began filming.

“She’s just a sweetheart to begin with, and she really is a Realtor and has a real estate licence selling homes when we met her,” Adam DiVello, the show’s executive producer, told Variety. “I think we were lucky to get her, I think she adds something that is very unique to Los Angeles.”

Stause previously appeared on numerous soap operas like “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “All My Children.”

Before marrying Justin Hartley, she was engaged to “Glee” actor Matthew Morrison.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images Matthew Morrison was engaged to Chrishell Stause.

Years before she met Justin Hartley, Stause was engaged to actor Matthew Morrison from 2006 to 2007. They never got married, however.

“When I was 27, I proposed to my then girlfriend, but I didn’t do it for the right reasons. We’d been going out for a year or so and I felt under pressure from society. I was thinking, ‘This is the age when I should probably start having kids so this is what I should do…’ But after I did it, I immediately felt in my heart it wasn’t right. My instant thought was ‘What did you just do?'” the “Glee” actor told Cosmo U.K., according to Contact Music.

Morrison said he and Stause talked about his feelings and decided to end the engagement.

“It was messed up. It turned out to be one of the biggest growing experiences I’ve had as a man. I’d made this massive decision; I’d promised this girl a life together and I couldn’t follow through. It was awful. All I could do was hold up my hands and be like, ‘I’m the a–hole,'” he said.

During season one of “Selling Sunset,” Stause referenced the breakup while discussing Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet’s relationship with Davina Potratz.

“I didn’t know who I was at 25, and I didn’t know what I wanted because actually, if I ended up with the person I was with when I was 25, I would want to kill myself,” she said, adding, “You can Google that. You were a d—!”

Stause was born in 1981, meaning she was around 25 years old when she met Morrison.

The Oppenheim Group works with numerous celebrity clients.

Netflix The cast of ‘Selling Sunset’ shows clients multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles.

According to the brokerage’s Instagram page, the team has worked with celebrities that own properties in Los Angeles.

For example, they have sold Alex Rodriguez’s Hollywood Hills home, listed Orlando Bloom’s Beverly Hills mansion, and sold Dakota Johnson her dreamy abode, which was featured in Architectural Digest.

The executive producer got the idea for the show from the brokerage’s advertisements in magazines and on billboards.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images Adam Divello is the executive producer of ‘Selling Sunset.’

DiVello, who has a production company called Done and Done Productions and worked on “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” always had an interest in real estate.

“I’ve always been obsessed with real estate personally. I watch all the real estate shows and spend many a weekend going to open houses myself,” he told Variety. “I’ve been very interested in this world for a long time.”

DiVello learned about Jason and Brett through their marketing materials.

“I saw their ads in magazines: It’s the two of them, and then about five or six female employees they have working for them. And I thought, that’s the cast of a show right there. They’re super attractive and they’re the No. 1 Realtors selling in the West Hollywood and Sunset Strip area. They have got billboards up and down the strip, and it seemed like a no-brainer,” he said.

According to the producer, the brothers had been approached several times about making a reality show but turned down the previous offers. After he met with them, they agreed to move forward.

“I wasn’t trying to make a ‘Real Housewives.’ Nothing against the ‘Real Housewives,’ but we’re just trying to showcase more of the real estate and glamour of it all. Kind of take what I did with ‘The Hills,’ which is also set in the Hollywood Hills, and show the females’ lives, their work lives, take their relationships and personal lives and use the real estate as a backdrop,” he explained.

Jason said he “probably wouldn’t have signed up” for “Selling Sunset” if he knew it would focus so heavily on the cast’s personal lives.

Netflix Jason Oppenheim is on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Despite DiVello’s interest in real estate and desire to steer clear of a “Real Housewives” replica, much of the show revolves around office drama at the Oppenheim Group.

During an interview with Hello! magazine, Jason admitted that he thought “Selling Sunset” would be more focused on the “nuances of real estate.”

“Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn’t have signed up for it,” he said.

Jason continued, “I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn’t be that popular! I’ve come to accept the idea that I’m on more of a reality show than a real estate show.”

Netflix doesn’t pay for the cast’s hair, makeup, or wardrobe.

Netflix ‘Selling Sunset’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Quinn, one of the more adventurous dressers on the show, revealed that Netflix doesn’t compensate any of the cast members for their hair, makeup, or clothes during an interview with Refinery29.

“Netflix doesn’t pay for anything,” she said. “I pay for my own hair and makeup and wardrobe and everything like that, and it’s worth it. I have fun with it, and I know that people love to watch it and be like, ‘What is she going to do next?'”

Quinn gives herself four hours to get ready before filming.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Christine Quinn is originally from Texas.

“My hair takes a minimum about two hours, depending on what I’m doing to it,” the real estate agent told People. “I give myself a four-hour window from when I have to leave my house.”

Quinn said that orchestrating outfits can be “really tedious” since she pays such close attention to detail.

“I’m not just throwing on a T-shirt: I’m planning everything. I’m like, ‘OK, what’s the scene, what’s the background? What are we doing? Am I going to be walking? Am I going to be sitting? Is this outfit going to be wasted? Is it being showcased?'” she said, adding, “I take all of that into account.”

She also bought a laptop and iPhone for the teenage girls that run her fan accounts.

Netflix Christine Quinn is a real estate agent on ‘Selling Sunset.’

While discussing the Instagram “giveaways” she does for her followers during her interview with People, Quinn said she’s given gifts directly to the teenage girls that run her fan accounts.

“I got a laptop for a 13-year-old girl the other day who runs all my fan accounts. I got an iPhone for one of the girls who runs another fan account, so I’m helping people go to school. I’m doing tons of stuff for girls, that people don’t ever see,” she explained.

Heather Rae Young modelled for Playboy in 2010.

Netflix Heather Rae Young is on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Before she became a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, Young appeared in a Playboy magazine spread in February 2010.

“My theme was mountain girl because I grew up in Big Bear and nearby Lake Arrowhead in California. I shot my video as well during that time,” she told Playboy during a 2020 interview.

After she landed the spread and networked with people in Los Angeles, Young decided to make the jump to real estate.

“I’d met so many people and I’m really good at building relationships and making contacts,” she explained.

Within her first three months in the industry, she worked with a different brokerage and sold a $US7.2 million house and a $US1.5 million condo. She met Jason during a showing, and he offered her a role soon thereafter.

Now that she’s a decade removed from the Playboy shoot, Young said she reflects on the experience with fond memories.

“If I hadn’t posed for Playboy, I wouldn’t have met the people who led me to where I am now. Playboy got me used to being in front of crowds and being good on camera,” she said, adding, “Playboy first catapulted me into a modelling career and the career I’m in now.”

Her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, is also a celebrity real estate agent.

Heather Rae Young/Instagram Tarek El Moussa is engaged to Heather Rae Young.

Young met Tarek El Moussa, a real estate agent and investor that stars in HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa,” through a mutual friend while on a boating trip in 2019.

And though they have been dating for more than a year and got engaged in July 2020, El Moussa has yet to appear on any episodes of “Selling Sunset” due to his contract with HGTV.

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Young said that since HGTV filmed the couple’s proposal, the networks have agreed to allow El Moussa on a future episode of “Selling Sunset.”

“I’m so excited to have him on camera with me and film with him,” she said. “We have so much fun together, and we love filming together.”

Quinn initially moved from Texas to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and modelling.

Netflix Christine Quinn appears on ‘Selling Sunset.’

The real estate agent said that she tried to become a professional model and actress before pivoting to real estate.

“I was originally a model and an actress, but weren’t we all? I was getting cast in the same roles. I wanted to do comedy, and I was only being showcased in dumb-girl roles, so I got really tired of it,” she told People.

Jason, who Quinn said was an old friend of hers, got her into real estate five-and-a-half years ago.

“I really love it. I’ve had properties all across the board, in Orange County, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and I’ve really had it all,” she said.

Quinn added, “I think it’s a great job for someone that wants to work for themselves, and has the motivation to do it, because you don’t get a paycheck unless you sell something. You’ve got to be your own boss, but I’m great at that. I love my boss, she’s fabulous.”

Maya Vander’s kids aren’t on season three due to the expenses involved with filming children.

Maya Vander/Instagram Maya Vander is a real estate agent on ‘Selling Sunset.’

The Israeli real estate agent’s children, Aidan and Elle, don’t appear on the show’s third season partially because of the steep cost that comes with filming young children.

“Apparently, it’s expensive to film a baby in production. They have to hire nurses. The baby can only be on up to 30 minutes. It’s a whole thing,” she explained to Women’s Health.

Potratz is a broker and director of the new development division and she’s previously been featured on other shows.

Netflix Davina Potratz is a cast member on ‘Selling Sunset.’

While Potratz is directly in the mix with other agents on the show, she’s actually a broker and director of new development division, according to the Oppenheim Group’s website.

Her title could explain her decision to take on a $US75 million listing, which the Oppenheim brothers advised her against in season two.

Originally from Germany, she’s previously had deals featured on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing.”

She’s also affiliated with the Top Agent Network, meaning she’s in the top 10% of agents in the market.

She got a makeover from Quinn on season three.

Netflix Davina Potratz and Christine Quinn both appear on ‘Selling Sunset.’

The Texas native took credit for improving her friend Potratz’s style in the third season of the show.

“100 per cent, that was me. I take all credit,” Quinn told People.

“I told her, ‘Listen, Davina, stop with the mum blazers. Please, let me dress you.’ She started coming over to my house, and I was like, ‘Here, put this on.’ She was like, ‘I don’t know, it’s too sexy.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, just do it.'”

Quinn added that her coworker mistakenly “thought the show was about real estate.”

“Bless her heart. I can’t say that without laughing,” she said, adding, “When she realised, she was like, ‘Oh, wow. I realise I didn’t look good in season one.’ I’m like, ‘It’s ok, it’s fine. You learn.’ But it is a show, at the end of the day – so let’s put on a show.”

Quinn’s wedding reportedly cost $US1 million.

Netflix Christine Quinn and Christian Richard got married on an episode of ‘Selling Sunset.’

The real estate agent’s wedding planner Lisa Lafferty told The Metro that Quinn and Christian Richard’s gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding cost around $US1 million.

Between the swans, the fake snow, and the black champagne, Lafferty explained the “special effects” drove up the price.

“I worked with a special effects company that actually does Hollywood movies. This team came in and brought a full snow machine they would use for a ‘Polar Express’ type movie,” she said.

The bride also opted for two black custom gowns, which reportedly cost $US50,000, designed by Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav.

“We struggled with the dress a little bit in the beginning, because she wanted two custom dresses,” Lafferty said, adding that they did the bulk of the wedding planning in two months

Quinn paired the dress with custom Christian Louboutin heels, which were signed by the designer.

She was disappointed with how the wedding appeared on the show.

Netflix Christine Quinn got married on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Quinn wasn’t thrilled with the amount of time spent filming her coworkers’ drama at her wedding.

“I was a little disappointed. It just didn’t really showcase the way that it was,” she told People. “The wedding was the best day of my life and it was hard for me to watch it on the television show because that’s not really the way that I remember it.”

Though she said she understands the producers “wanted to get certain storylines in there,” she was “disappointed” with how the episode turned out.

“I was like, ‘This is not my wedding, this is not my wedding,'” she recalled, admitting that she cried while watching the episode.

If Quinn could tweak the on-air portrayal of her wedding, she said she’d include their vows, her conversations with her coworkers after the ceremony, and more of her playlist.

During her interview with Glamour, the agent said she’s debating uploading her own footage from the wedding to YouTube.

“I was thinking of putting it up on YouTube: 15 minutes of just my wedding because I feel like that’s what people deserve to see!” she said.

Quinn said she had the novel coronavirus while planning the wedding.

Netflix Christine Quinn planned her wedding on ‘Selling Sunset.’

The couple got married in front of 130 people on December 15, 2019, a month before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the US.

However, Quinn said she had the novel coronavirus at her wedding during a July interview with Goss.ie’s “Goss Chats.”

“I was really, really sick on my wedding day. I actually had what I now know is corona,” she said. “I got really sick in late December and we were travelling, and I was sick for about a month when we were filming. I couldn’t even have a bachelorette party. I was so bummed about that because I was so sick.”

Though the first reported COVID-19 case in the US appeared in January, evidence suggests that the virus reached the country in December, Business Insider reports.

Quinn didn’t provide further details on her symptoms or confirm whether or not she was tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

She also didn’t share if anyone felt sick after attending the event.

Richard didn’t know Quinn was on “Selling Sunset” when they met.

Netflix Christine Quinn and Christian Richard appear on ‘Selling Sunset.’

The early days of the couple’s relationship were a hot topic during season two of “Selling Sunset,” with some of the agents claiming that Richard was dating someone else when he met Quinn.

According to Quinn, a friend introduced her to Richard after she went on a date with him and it didn’t work out. They met after production on season one ended, and Quinn told Refinery29 that he had no idea she was on “Selling Sunset.”

“When I met him, he thought I was only in real estate. The show comes out and I’m super quiet about it because I have low expectations, and we’re travelling. In Tokyo and the Bahamas, people started saying, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I love your show,'” she recalled.

She asked Richard if he wanted to be on the show when they returned to Los Angeles, adding that he agreed to appear on it for her.

“He’s really, really shy, but decided to do it for me. He’s on the show quite a bit and, bless his heart, he tries, but filming is a really awkward thing. It’s not organic in any way. It’s not reality in any way,” she said.

Fitzgerald adopted her second dog with Jason while dating Romain.

Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim adopted a dog named Zelda together.

Fitzgerald and Jason adopted their first dog, Nico, during their year-long relationship, they revealed during season one of “Selling Sunset.”

When they broke up, they continued to co-parent their pet, who’s often seen running around the Oppenheim Group office.

On season one, episode three, Fitzgerald and Jason briefly speak about their decision to get a second dog, Zelda, after they’d already broken up.

“Jason and I got Zelda together when Romain and I were together,” she explained to the other agents.

Jason added, “It worked so well sharing Nico that we just adopted another dog.”

They even created an Instagram account for Zelda, with the handle @zeldathedogwarriorprincess. Fitzgerald is often referred to as Zelda’s “mummy,” while Jason is the dog’s “papa.”

Fitzgerald told Screenrant that she and her ex “couldn’t be closer. We’re the best of friends and just really respect each other. We understand each other and can calm each other down.”

She said her hug with Jason on season two “wasn’t that long.”

Netflix Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim hugged at an open house.

After Fitzgerald and Quinn faced off at Young’s open house in season two, Jason comforted his ex with a noticeably long hug.

Both other cast members and “Selling Sunset” fans noticed the hug and wondered if the exes had lingering feelings, but, according to Fitzgerald, producers made the embrace seem more intimate than it was.

“The hug wasn’t that long; they did some editing with that one, but it still shows how close we are,” she told Screenrant. “We know we will never do anything to hurt each other.”

Jason and Brett are both 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Rochelle Brodin / Getty Images Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim are identical twins.

The agents frequently crack jokes about the twins’ height.

According to multiple reports, the identical twins are both 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Some of the showings are staged.

Netflix Christine Quinn showed a house on ‘Selling Sunset.’

When someone touring a $US12.4 million house with Quinn criticised the kitchen, the agent said, “This b—- doesn’t even cook.” The sound byte has since gone viral on TikTok.

During her interview with Refinery29, Quinn revealed that the woman she was talking about was a friend, not a client.

“That actually wasn’t a client. That was one of my best friends. Sorry, I’m going to ruin that, but I just have to,” she said.

Quinn added, “In real life, I would never, ever talk to a client in that way. It’s not how I function. My sassy tongue comes from calling out friends and having fun. But when it comes to being a professional, I’m 100% professional. I deal with a lot of difficult clients.”

Brett left the Oppenheim Group to start his own brokerage.

Netflix Jason and Brett Oppenheim are identical twins.

Since production on season three wrapped, Brett left the Oppenheim Group to build his own firm, Quinn confirmed to Glamour.

“Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” she told the outlet.

The agent added, “The girls are fed up with the favoritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think if season four goes ahead, it is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

Brett has also been removed from The Oppenheim Group’s website.

A drone crashed behind the officiant at Fitzgerald’s wedding.

Netflix Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald got married on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Fitzgerald and Bonnet tied the knot at one of her client’s homes in Los Angeles on the season two finale of “Selling Sunset.”

And while everything seemed to go according to plan at the ceremony, Fitzgerald revealed that there was a minor blip when she was walking down the aisle during her interview with Screenrant.

“Then a funny part of my wedding that kind of calmed my nerves was when I was walking down the aisle our drone crashed,” she said, explaining that she “died laughing.”

The drone fell down behind Nicole, the woman who officiated their wedding.

“I have footage of people’s expressions, too,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s great.”

She hired a security guard to escort cast members out if they started drama at her wedding.

Netflix Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald got married on ‘Selling Sunset.’

While viewers saw Fitzgerald’s maid-of-honour Amanza step in to squash any drama at the reception, they didn’t know that the bride had a back-up plan in case things escalated.

“I didn’t know about all the drama that was going on with the girls. But, I did hire a security guard and told them beforehand that if anything started they were going to be quietly escorted out,” she told Screenrant.

Fitzgerald added, “It was very discreet, but I just didn’t want to give them the satisfaction.”

Stause and Quinn were friends before producers spearheaded their feud.

Netflix Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause are both on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Stause and Quinn’s feud has been a consistent storyline throughout each season of “Selling Sunset.”

According to Quinn, they were immediately pitted against each other by the show’s producers.

“From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind,” Quinn said on “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.”

She continued, “They wanted us to clash obviously and at first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and the storylines came into play. We thought that we were good at separating things.”

Quinn explained that things worsened after Stause blocked her on social media.

“Then we realised, ‘Oh s—! This is affecting our real lives.’ I never wanted to fight with her. Are you kidding? Her and I had drinks. I made her dinner. I didn’t want that. That wasn’t me,” she said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.