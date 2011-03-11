Selling Salesforce.com (CRM)

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Here is a write-up on one of the more overvalued stocks on NASDAQ. I feel that the time is now ripe to begin shorting it because of the technicals as well as recent business developments that are causing people to take a second look at its financials:



Introduction

Very few stocks are more highly touted by Wall Street analysts than Salesforce. There are some good reasons for this: they are at the forefront of a hot trend in technology, they are growing their revenues at a fast clip, and they even have a .com in their name. However, at 239x trailing EPS ($0.55) and 85x consensus analysts’ non-GAAP estimates for 2012 ($1.54), we believe that the market has overstretched and assigned Salesforce a valuation that is far beyond its intrinsic worth.

Business Model

Let’s take a look at its business model. Salesforce.com sells on-demand CRM services to all kinds of businesses, two-thirds of which are in the small to mid-sized category, while enterprise makes up its remaining customers.

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/salesforce

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.