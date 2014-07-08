The Number Of Businesses That Are Raising Prices Is Surging

Here’s your inflation chart of the day.

From the latest NFIB Small Business optimism index, a look at the number of small businesses that are raising prices and increasing compensation. The index was briefly higher in 2010, coming out of the crash, but besides that this is the highest level of companies with a planned price increase. According to Jana McTigue and Pantheon economics, the print increases the odds of an upside surprise in CPI and PPI this month.

