Something weird is also happening during the FIRST 30 minutes of trading

The first 30 minutes of the trading also has something weird going on.

We recently highlighted a a chart from FBN Securities’ JC O’Hara, showing that during the last 30 minutes of trading, the S&P 500 is down 2% this year.

We followed up with another chart from O’Hara which showed that during that same period, the Russell 2000 — an index of small-cap equities — is up 2%.

But what about the start of trading?

A third chart from O’Hara shows the selling of both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 during the first 30 minutes of trading this year. While the S&P is in about the same position it is at close, down 2% on the year, the Russell is down about 8% at the start of the trading day.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.