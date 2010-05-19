Selling In Stocks And Euro Intensifies, As rumours Of German Government Short-Selling Ban Spreads

Update: the government has confirmed a naked short selling bond in certain securities. The euro has fallen below $1.23.



Original post: There are headlines coming out of Germany that the government may institute a short-selling ban.

Earlier, ZeroHedge cited a Reuters article saying that a short-selling ban would apply to stocks and bonds.

But according to ForexLive, the report indicates that it’s a naked short-selling ban.

There’s also chatter that Merkel may push for a transaction tax at the G20 meeting.

We have no idea what’s actually going to happen, but things have deteriorated in the last several minutes.

The Dow is off 57.

The euro may soon slide below $1.23.

Photo: FinVIz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.