After His Fiancé Walked Out, This Guy Built A Business Selling Diamond Rings

Six years ago, groom-to-be Josh Opperman came home from work and found his Manhattan apartment was empty except for the engagement ring his fiancée had left behind.And that event wouldn’t be his last disappointment: Opperman found that the most he could get a jeweler to give him for the ring was only 30 per cent what he paid for it.
Inspired by his experience, Opperman started idonowidont.com. It’s a marketplace for people looking to rid themselves of their once-prized wedding jewelry.
“People aren’t weirded out or thinking about bad karma,” he told us. “It’s not like you knew where your ring came from before you bought it in a store.”
We checked out the stories of people selling their rings online and found reasons ranging from scandalous to strange.
The man who posted this ad said he found this diamond and yellow gold band on the beach and had it appraised. He's asking for $2000.
This woman is selling her 1.28-carat Tiffany solitaire ring so she can upgrade to a bigger diamond after a year of marriage. She's asking for $14,000.
This widower is selling his deceased wife's wedding set to help pay expenses for their two children. He wants $11,000 for it.
This man's fiancée originally said she was allergic to the metal in this sparkler and couldn't wear it. Eventually, she confessed he wasn't right for her and broke up with him. He decided to sell the ring for $3,000.
This woman was married to a pilot and had three kids. She found out her husband had strayed in their marriage She says she used the ring to cast a spell that ended her feelings for her former husband and met her real soul mate.
This woman says she wore her marquise diamond through good times and bad for a 10-year-marriage that is now over. She's charging $1,500 for the ring.
The seller of this ring says her father passed away and his fiancée gave the ring back to sell. They're charging $7,140 which they plan to put toward college tuition.
This seller and her fiancée were stressed with planning their wedding and decided to elope. They also left their rings, which were being sized at the jeweler, behind. Now they're trying to sell them for $2,800.
This woman's husband had a custom ruby ring created for her. Now, they're divorcing and she's selling it to get rid of the reminder. It's $1,100.
This woman says her marriage ended after only two months. She's selling the ring for $1,800 so she can work in a leper colony in the Phillipines.
This man proposed to his college girlfriend after 10 years together and then realised they weren't right for each other. Now, his new girlfriend is making him ditch the ring. It's $2,400.
This seller bought the ring and sat on it for months, unsure if he should propose to his girlfriend. Fed up with his commitment issues, she moved away. Now he's selling the ring for $1,600.
This 24-year-old divorcee was an Air Force wife who left after her husband wouldn't let her get a job then refused to give her any money. The one thing her ex got right, she says, is the ring.
This woman was on deployment to Iraq and thought she was happily married. Then she found out her husband had been cheating on her the whole time she was away. Her ring is $8,250.
This seller says her marriage was void of fun and sex. Now she's selling her rings for $7,500 to pay off her ex's credit card debt.
The seller says this was the perfect ring from the perfect guy. Then he messed up. Now she's selling her old ring for $4,150.
This seller is a mum who is selling the rings from both of her son's failed engagements. She even puts a pitch for her son out there, saying that he's a great guy. This yellow diamond is $3,250.
