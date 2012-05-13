After His Fiancé Walked Out, This Guy Built A Business Selling Diamond Rings

Josh Opperman, founder of idonowidont.com

Photo: Courtesy of Josh Opperman

Six years ago, groom-to-be Josh Opperman came home from work and found his Manhattan apartment was empty except for the engagement ring his fiancée had left behind.And that event wouldn’t be his last disappointment: Opperman found that the most he could get a jeweler to give him for the ring was only 30 per cent what he paid for it.



Inspired by his experience, Opperman started idonowidont.com. It’s a marketplace for people looking to rid themselves of their once-prized wedding jewelry.

“People aren’t weirded out or thinking about bad karma,” he told us. “It’s not like you knew where your ring came from before you bought it in a store.”

We checked out the stories of people selling their rings online and found reasons ranging from scandalous to strange.

