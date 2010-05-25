Twitter Demands A Cut Of All Ads Sold Around Twitter API

There’s no such thing as free content

Publishers better get ready to pay Twitter for any ads they’re selling around tweets brought in through Twitter’s API.According to Twitter’s API terms of service, updated today, the company now wants a cut of all advertising sales “where Twitter content is the basis (in whole or in part) of the advertising sale.”



The full passage reads:

In cases where Twitter content is the basis (in whole or in part) of the advertising sale, we require you to compensate us (recoupable against any fees payable to Twitter for data licensing). For example, you may sell sponsorships or branding around gadgets or iframes that include Tweets and other customised visualizations of Twitter.

There’s a laundry list of companies this new rule potentially hits in the wallet, including us (see The Hive), Twitter clients, and The Huffington Post, which has a “Twitter edition” of its technology section.

Reached, Huffington Post CEO Eric Hippeau said that he’s been in touch with Twitter about the changes.

He confirmed that Twitter is “laying the groundwork” for charging publishers who use Twitter’s API to aggregate and display tweets.

But Eric wasn’t upset about it.

“We think that [the rule changes] not only make sense, but that they are very workable. We think we will be able to build a profitable business around Twitter content.”

Eric said he wasn’t sure Twitter would end up charging The Huffington Post.

“It’s all about what kind of partnership you can form with them. We are big users of Twitter on our site and we’ve given them an enormous amount of exposure as well.”

Angel investor and industry watcher Chris Dixon isn’t quite so optimistic, tweeting today that “Twitter is like a drunk guy with an uzi killing partners left and right.”

“Expect investment in ecosystem to drop significantly.”

