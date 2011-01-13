Sell Your iPhone 4 Now for $430*

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Update: Gazelle just reached out to us and said these offers will only be good through January 17th. After that, they will adjust how much they pay for each model.Earlier: Online reseller Gazelle is offering up to $430 for used iPhone 4s.



The site now has a separate iPhone vertical dedicated to evaluating the worth of any iPhone model.

Gazelle makes it easy to sell your iPhone. Just sign up for the service, tell them them your iPhone’s model and condition, and they’ll send you shipping materials for your phone.

After they receive your iPhone, Gazelle will send you a check for the quoted price.

For AT&T customers considering making the switch to the Verizon iPhone, this should help put a dent in the $325 early termination fee.

