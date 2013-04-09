The 'Sell-In-May' Investing Strategy Has Been A Huge Winner For Over A Decade [CHART]

As the end of the month rolls closer, you’re bound to hear the famous phrase “Sell in May, and go away” debated a lot.



The idea is that based on historical patterns, you do better if you’re out of the market starting in May and re-entering through the summer.

Of course, some will argue that this is just cherry picking and meaningless noise.

We’ll hold off debating that hear, but we did like this chart from BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus, which compares a portfolio that “sold in May” vs. one that didn’t going back to 2000. Selling in May and buying back in October has definitely been the better move.

Dan Greenhaus, BTIG

