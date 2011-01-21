Photo: NASA/Jim Grossmann
And the award for the best research title we’ve seen all week goes to Nomura’s Sean Darby for his new report titled Memo to HR department: Sell humans, buy robots.The gist?
In order for various Asian markets to remain competitive, they’re going to need to focus a lot more on buying machinery — notably from Japan.
And it’s actually pretty interesting.
