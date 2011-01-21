Photo: NASA/Jim Grossmann

And the award for the best research title we’ve seen all week goes to Nomura’s Sean Darby for his new report titled Memo to HR department: Sell humans, buy robots.The gist?



In order for various Asian markets to remain competitive, they’re going to need to focus a lot more on buying machinery — notably from Japan.

And it’s actually pretty interesting.

First of all, wage inflation in Asia is running fairly hot The minimum wage is growing rapidly in Beijing So machinery imports are surging In terms of machinery equipment, China is basically Japan in 1980 And here are some names of big Japanese machinery exporters

