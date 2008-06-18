We Love Evergreen Solar (ESLR) and SunPower (SPWR), But First Solar (FSLR) is a Dog

Another firm, Stanford, gets bullish on the solar sector and sees red-hot returns on two solar stocks:



Evergreen Solar (ESLR) initiated with a BUY, target price $12.50. Stanford believes ESLR has several near-term catalysts:

analyst day on June 19

the opening of its first Devens, MA facility

another polysilicon deal with DC Chemical

the planned IPO of its European joint venture

SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a BUY, target price $110. Stanford’s is high on SPWR because it has the highest conversion efficiency in the industry and because it has multiple polysilicon supply contracts (polysilicon could be in short supply).

What solar stock does Stanford not like? First Solar (FSLR). The firm initiated with a HOLD. While Stanford notes FSLR is likely to maintain its cost advantage for several years as a result of its lower cost thin film technology, the stock is just too expensive for them.

