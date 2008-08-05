Sell Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY): Core Growth Slowing and Competition Getting Tougher

Corey Lorinsky

KeyBanc initiates Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) at UNDERWEIGHT and sees risks both within the store’s own operations and from growing competition. KeyBanc believes BBBY will lag because of:

  • slowing core growth
  • likely margin erosion from the ramp in growth at Christmas Tree Shops and buybuy Baby

KeyBanc initiates UNDERWEIGHT on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), target $25.

