Selkin: Gold Can't Break $1,000

Long time commodities watcher Donald Selkin expects tremendous selling pressure if gold hits $1,000. He believes gold could break $1,000 briefly, but is unlikely to hold such a level for long since jewelry buyers would back off and mining hedgers would sell heavily.



Gold, as we all know, tends to react when the dollar weakens because it’s priced in dollars. But if you look at gold, for the longest time now, it really hasn’t made that much progress. It hit $1,000 last year a couple of times, last March I believe of ’08, not this year, and it’s been in that $900-1,000 range.

I personally believe that as we approach $1,000, there’s going to be a tremendous amount of selling, particularly from India, which is the largest gold importer.

Beyond this, he makes the interesting point that a regulatory crackdown on market speculators is unlikely to affect gold prices. Speculators can simply move to other locations globally, and set the price of gold there.

