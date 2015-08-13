A classy British retailer just launched a genderless collection, and the clothes look like the future of fashion

Gender is going out of fashion — literally.

This spring, British department store Selfridges gave its century-old London outlet on Oxford Street a radical redesign.

Selfridges nixed the separate sections for menswear and womenswear in favour of a gender-neutral space across its three floors.

It even removed mannequins from its windows.

It also put on display five new unisex collections and selected “agender” pieces from 40 existing brands.

Agender, as the concept is called, is about creating a shopping experience that offers people the freedom to choose what to wear, irrespective of the gender they subscribe to — or don’t.

In cutting across gender lines, Selfridges has, in fact, kicked off a sort of campaign. Here’s how Agender came about.

Agender: an identity for those who choose not to conform to any gender. Last year, Facebook included 'agender' in the 56 new gender categories that it made available. Selfridges In March 2015, Selfridges launched the Agender fashion campaign to create a genderless shopping experience. Selfridges The 105-year-old Oxford Street department store axed its separate women and menswear departments across three floors. Selfridges Agender is a mix of five new unisex collections launched by Selfridges and 40 existing brands that could be worn by any gender. Selfridges London-based designer Faye Toogood gave the store a unique makeover. The space is designed in the shape of a house, according to Toogood, to give the retail area a domestic feel. The use of steel is intended to add transparency. Selfridges The clothes are covered in white cases that are slit in the middle. No brand logos were seen when a writer from the London-based culture magazine Dazed walked into the revamped store on the opening day. Selfridges Some of the items on offer that Dazed noticed: 'black tulle-overlaid hoodies,' 'gold embroidered jackets,' and 'graphic-print sweatshirts.' Selfridges Mannequins were removed from the shop windows to avoid any signs of traditional gender identities. Selfridges Selfridges also ran the project in its Manchester and Birmingham stores. Selfridges This is only the beginning of fashion's genderless future. Selfridges

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.