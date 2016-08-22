Athletes wanting to take selfies with Simone Biles slowed down the Olympics closing ceremony

The Rio Olympics officially came to a close on Sunday night with the closing ceremony.

The ceremony not only marks the end of the Rio games, but also the handoff to the Tokyo games in 2020. However, this version of the closing ceremony may best be remembered for the down-pouring rain and the the “Heroes of the Games” segment being slowed down by the presence of Simone Biles.

Specifically, it seemed like every athlete wanted to stop and take selfies with Biles, who was tasked with carrying the U.S. flag during the ceremony.

NBC’s Mary Carillo called it a “Simone Selfie Central” and that a “conga line of people” were waiting just to take selfies with the American gymnast.

These were just some of the selfies that NBC showed during their broadcast.

It seems pretty clear who the star of these Olympics was, and it is a status that was well earned.

NOW WATCH: It turns out Russia is not the biggest offender when it comes to doping at the Olympics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.