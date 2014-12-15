People Were Taking Selfies In Front The Sydney Cafe Where Hostages Were Being Held

People in Sydney have been taking selfies in front of the Lindt Cafè, where a gunman has taken about 20 people hostage.

No wonder RT @Independent: People are actually taking selfies on the site of the #sydneysiege http://t.co/fG2Tp4O0n9 pic.twitter.com/39WvF6vHiP

— Irfan Hutagalung (@irfanrhtg) December 15, 2014

The gunman took control of the cafe at about 10 a.m in Sydney when the area was buzzing with tourists and commuters. It seems some passers-by thought it would be good ideasnap a smiley selfie in front of the terror scene and upload those photos to social media.

The Twitter community is reacting badly to the behaviour. People are being slammed as “morons” and “idiots”:

People are taking selfies at the Sydney hostage site and you still refuse to accept that selfie is a brain dysfunction.

— Shree (@whyrus_) December 15, 2014

Outrage over Sydney ‘siege selfies’ http: These “Selfie morons” need a hard smack around their selfish, ignorant heads.

— Lois Lane (@LoisLaneLara) December 15, 2014

Why would you take a selfie at the Sydney siege? You have to be mentally insane and have no respect for anyone if you do.

— Urbanboating (@BoxedInKayleigh) December 15, 2014

This one says it all:

leute machen selfie vor lindtcafe in sydney pic.twitter.com/osJHAW5tGG

— la lu (@awwwkid) December 15, 2014

