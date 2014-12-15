People Were Taking Selfies In Front The Sydney Cafe Where Hostages Were Being Held

Stefano Pozzebon

People in Sydney have been taking selfies in front of the Lindt Cafè, where a gunman has taken about 20 people hostage.

The gunman took control of the cafe at about 10 a.m in Sydney when the area was buzzing with tourists and commuters. It seems some passers-by thought it would be good ideasnap a smiley selfie in front of the terror scene and upload those photos to social media. 

The Twitter community is reacting badly to the behaviour. People are being slammed as “morons” and “idiots”:

This one says it all:

