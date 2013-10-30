Teenagers Are Taking Selfies At Funerals -- And A New Tumblr Has The Entire Cringeworthy Collection

We’ve seen selfies taken at the Anne Frank Memorial, and selfies at Chernobyl.

Now, the creator of “Selfies at Serious Places” brings you ‘Selfies at Funerals’; the newest volume of an ever-expanding collection of people who shamelessly pout their lips in the name of Instagram validation.

Not surprisingly, the selfies seem to all be taken by teenagers, many of which note their good hair day within the caption, using tags like ‘#gorgeous’ and ‘#hipster’ to optimise their presence on the photo-sharing platform.

Perhaps this explains why the narcissistic impulse to take and post a gratuitous photo could not be resisted; a true sign of the times.

Here are a few of our, erm, favourites… but you can see the entire collection here:

