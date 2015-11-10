Here's what you'd look like in the face of 200 miles per hour winds

Madison Malone Kircher
High Speed SelfiesPhoto Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography

If your mother ever warned you that if you made a funny face long enough, your face might just get stuck, you might not want to show her these pictures.

UK based photography company #Hashtag created an insane high speed selfie booth that snaps pictures of people while they have their faces blown backwards by winds moving at hundreds of miles per hour, roughly the equivalent of one g-force.

Check out 24 of our favourite “G-Force Faces” courtesy of #Hashtag photography.

The High Speed Selfie blower has evolved since #Hashtag started working on the project over a year ago, a #Hashtag representative told TI.

Originally, they weren't using a custom blower.

Instead, they used something you might have in your garage.

A petrol-fuelled leaf blower.

However, we don't recommend trying this at home.

No matter how hilarious the results.

To make sure their blower was safe, #Hashtag works with local health and safety officials.

The version they use today has been deemed totally safe.

Just make sure to blow your nose ahead of time.

We'd also recommend brushing your teeth in advance.

People are going to be seeing a lot of your mouth.

So just how fast is the wind in these photos?

#Hastag's machine blows wind at up to 320 kilometers per hour.

That's about 198 miles per hour.

And apparently fast enough to smear the lipstick right off this woman's lips.

For comparison, a cheetah maxes out at about 60 miles per hour.

Source: Live Science

Safe to say, it's pretty fast.

Don't worry if these people look like they're in pain, they're not.

Taking a high speed selfie is a 'total assault on the sense,' a #Hashtag representative explained.

'People love it,' the representative also said.

People often describe the experience as 'euphoric.'

'There's a lot of giggling,' the representative said.

Makes sense, especially when you see some of the strangely contorted faces captured perfectly.

Say cheese!

