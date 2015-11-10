Here's what you'd look like in the face of 200 miles per hour winds

If your mother ever warned you that if you made a funny face long enough, your face might just get stuck, you might not want to show her these pictures.

UK based photography company #Hashtag created an insane high speed selfie booth that snaps pictures of people while they have their faces blown backwards by winds moving at hundreds of miles per hour, roughly the equivalent of one g-force.

Check out 24 of our favourite “G-Force Faces” courtesy of #Hashtag photography.

The High Speed Selfie blower has evolved since #Hashtag started working on the project over a year ago, a #Hashtag representative told TI. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Originally, they weren't using a custom blower. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Instead, they used something you might have in your garage. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography A petrol-fuelled leaf blower. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography However, we don't recommend trying this at home. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography No matter how hilarious the results. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography To make sure their blower was safe, #Hashtag works with local health and safety officials. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography The version they use today has been deemed totally safe. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Just make sure to blow your nose ahead of time. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography We'd also recommend brushing your teeth in advance. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography People are going to be seeing a lot of your mouth. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography So just how fast is the wind in these photos? Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography #Hastag's machine blows wind at up to 320 kilometers per hour. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography That's about 198 miles per hour. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography And apparently fast enough to smear the lipstick right off this woman's lips. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography For comparison, a cheetah maxes out at about 60 miles per hour. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Source: Live Science Safe to say, it's pretty fast. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Don't worry if these people look like they're in pain, they're not. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Taking a high speed selfie is a 'total assault on the sense,' a #Hashtag representative explained. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography 'People love it,' the representative also said. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography People often describe the experience as 'euphoric.' Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography 'There's a lot of giggling,' the representative said. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Makes sense, especially when you see some of the strangely contorted faces captured perfectly. Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography Say cheese! Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography

