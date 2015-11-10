Here's what you'd look like in the face of 200 miles per hour winds

If your mother ever warned you that if you made a funny face long enough, your face might just get stuck, you might not want to show her these pictures.
UK based photography company #Hashtag created an insane high speed selfie booth that snaps pictures of people while they have their faces blown backwards by winds moving at hundreds of miles per hour, roughly the equivalent of one g-force.
Check out 24 of our favourite “G-Force Faces” courtesy of #Hashtag photography.
The High Speed Selfie blower has evolved since #Hashtag started working on the project over a year ago, a #Hashtag representative told TI.
Photo Courtesy of #Hashtag Photography
