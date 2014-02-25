Selfies Are The Culprits Behind A Massive Lice Outbreak In Teens

If you ever spent a summer at camp, it’s unlikely you made it to September unscathed by head lice. If you were one of the lucky ones, you probably know someone who wasn’t as fortunate.

Now, tons of teenagers are getting lice, but it isn’t swapping baseball caps at the Fourth of July BBQ that’s behind the outbreak.

Blame selfies.

Yes, according to a lice expert located in Scotts Valley named Marcy McQuillan, lice is usually found in elementary aged kids. This year, SFist reports McQuillan has seen a “huge increase” in lice cases in teens.

“Typically it’s younger children I treat, because they’re at higher risk for head-to-head contact. But now, teens are sticking their heads together every day to take cell phone pics,” McQuillan told SFist.



It gets darker, McQuillan reveals, as selfies are now the silent killer:

Every teen I’ve treated, I ask about selfies, and they admit that they are taking them every day…I think parents need to be aware, and teenagers need to be aware too. Selfies are fun, but the consequences are real.

