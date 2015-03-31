A man lost 50 pounds hiking 2,660 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail -- and he made an awesome time-lapse video of selfies to prove it

Imagine hiking 2,663 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail. Then imagine taking a selfie at every mile. That’s what Andy Davidhazy did back in 2013, capturing a 50 pound weight loss with photos of himself.

Here’s Davidhazy at the beginning of his journey.

He created a time-lapse video (about 4 minutes long) that shows every single selfie he took over the course of his 5 month hike.

Davidhazy wrote about why he chose to do the hike (and why he chose to take a ton of selfies along the way) on his blog,

I did the hike for the challenge, and this was the hardest simple thing I could think of. In life I get rewarded for finding short cuts to things, being creative in the face of a challenge, problem solving, etc. But there’s a lot of things I want to achieve in life, and as I’ve grown older I have begun to worry that they may not happen. So I wanted to test my limitations and commitment by doing something that had no short cuts. You either hike every foot of the trail (from Mexico to Canada) or you don’t. Taking a photo of myself every mile wasn’t about vanity, but rather a way for me to fully commit to the whole hike. If I were to skip ahead, myself and everyone else would know it.

Here’s how he started to look near the end of his trip.

By the end, the differences between the first and the last selfies were staggering.

You can watch the whole video below:

[h/t BuzzFeed]

