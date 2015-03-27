US

Selfies are evolving beyond the selfie stick

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

The selfie phenomenon may reach new heights thanks to drone technology.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Chris Anderson/3D Robotics.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here &raquo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.