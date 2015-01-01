Selfie Sticks Are Selling Out Everywhere

Selfie sticks are flying off the shelves this holiday season.

More than 100,000 of them have been purchased in December alone and retailers are selling out everywhere, Bloomberg reports.

Selfie sticks serve as extendable arms for camera phones, making it easier for people to photograph themselves without the help of another person.

Nordstrom is among the retailers scrambling to restock the gadgets, after selling out twice in the month before Christmas, according to Bloomberg. The department store is currently sold out of the Selfie On A Stick model it was carrying.

ProMaster, a supplier of camera accessories to 500 US stores, has also repeatedly run out of stock.

“It was one of the most popular Christmas gifts this year,” Andy Brennan, an analyst at IBISWorld, told Bloomberg. “Every retailer I spoke with about selfie sticks sold out and had to resupply.”

Camera stores, department stores and drug stores appear to have been hit the hardest by the reported shortages. Various selfie stick models are still available for purchase online at retailers including Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy.

