Snap The Perfect Group Shot With This Extendable Selfie Stick And Remote Combo [37% Off]

Love it or hate it, the selfie stick has become ubiquitous at tourist spots around the world.

While some folks go overboard on posting photos of themselves taken with the smartphone accessory, the idea of being able to take a picture of the whole family while on vacation is perfectly legitimate. And this selfie stick deal may be the best way of doing it — the iZZi Gadgets Selfie Stick comes combined with the SHTR Remote, at a 37% discount.

This particular Selfie Stick extends from 11 inches to 3 ½ feet, and weighs less than 7 ounces. The telescopic arm is all metal, and that brightly coloured handle offers a firm grip. To make the most of the added reach, this bundle comes with the SHTR Remote, which allows you to press the shutter on any iOS or Android phone’s camera via Bluetooth, from up to 30 feet away.

The other thing to note is that a stick like this is also pretty good for standard photography. The view from 3 ½ feet over the edge of Niagara Falls is pretty sweet, I assure you.

To grab the discount on this iZZi Gadgets deal, check out the link.

Get 37% off the iZZi Gadgets Selfie Stick and SHTR Remote ($US24.95 incl. shipping)

