ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR THE SELFIE: Apple Added A 'Selfie' Category To The App Store

Apple knows everyone just wants to put their best face forward.

On Thursday, a category called “Selfie Sharing” was introduced to the Apple App Store (via Apple Insider). It’s a dedicated section to every app that will help you take a perfect glamour shot.

Here’s what the round-up of apps looks like. They range from free to $US2.99, and we suspect more will be added to the roster as time goes on.

Out of all of these, we think FaceTune, which lets you airbrush your face and whiten your teeth, is the best.

