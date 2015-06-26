US

Someone has designed a pot of flowers that can take and post selfies on its own

Jacqui Frank

The Selfie Plant was designed by Haoyu Li, Manu Dixit, and Shruti KNR with the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design (CIID). Like people, the plant changes its angle and considers its mood, weather, and the occasion to take ‘nice-looking’ selfies. It even posts the photos to Facebook. 

Video courtesy of CIID

