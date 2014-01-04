Teenagers Are Taking Selfies To The Next Level In The 'Selfie Olympics'

We’re only three days into a new year and there’s already a trend taking Instagram and Facebook by storm: The Selfie Olympics.

(Consider 2013 our training year.)

Now, teenagers and 20-somethings are hashtagging their way to ironic infamy, as the first official games only has one goal: to take the most ridiculous, crazy selfie and blow everyone’s mind.

A Facebook page that popped up this morning has already garnered about 30,000 ‘likes’, and if you search #SelfieOlympics on Instagram, you’ll find over 20,000 photos. A handful of Twitter accounts dedicated to the trend have emerged as well.

(Warning: many of the images on Instagram are very NSFW, so search with caution.)

These photos are on the official Facebook page:

It’s every man for himself in the Selfie Olympics, and there’s no clear path in which one can follow to become a winner. It’s similar to 2011’s obsession with planking, but can it last all year? Won’t people get tired?

A bonus: a fake story is currently circulating about a teen who died trying to take a selfie for the Selfie Games. None of the reports in this story are confirmed.

As website Voxxi points out, the door selfies are popular amongst contestants:

— The Selfie Olympics (@SelfyOlympics) January 3, 2014

Pace yourselves, tributes.

If you’re interested in participating in the Selfie Olympics, here is a simple how-to video for taking a “door selfie,” which are very popular in the 2014 games.

