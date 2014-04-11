This Mirror Will Take Your Selfies For You

Caroline Moss
Selfie MirrorVimeo

Now you don’t even have to take your selfies yourself.

SELFIE, which is short for “Self Enhancing Live Feed Imagine Engine,” is a two-way mirror that will “capture your selfies for you with the help of a Mac Mini, a webcam and Arduino-controlled LEDs,” reports The Verge.

The company responsible for this piece of technology is called iStrategy.

You can activate the mirror by standing on a custom vinyl graphic on the floor and putting on your best pout.

The SELFIE will then execute a countdown before taking a photograph and publishing it to a social media platform of your choosing.

SELFIE CAMVimeo

The Verge says anyone looking to acquire a SELFIE should contact iStrategyLabs directly.

You can watch the full SELFIE Mirror promo video here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us selfie