This Mirror Will Take Your Selfies For You

Now you don’t even have to take your selfies yourself.

SELFIE, which is short for “Self Enhancing Live Feed Imagine Engine,” is a two-way mirror that will “capture your selfies for you with the help of a Mac Mini, a webcam and Arduino-controlled LEDs,” reports The Verge.

The company responsible for this piece of technology is called iStrategy.

You can activate the mirror by standing on a custom vinyl graphic on the floor and putting on your best pout.

The SELFIE will then execute a countdown before taking a photograph and publishing it to a social media platform of your choosing.

The Verge says anyone looking to acquire a SELFIE should contact iStrategyLabs directly.

You can watch the full SELFIE Mirror promo video here:

