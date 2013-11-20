It's Official: Oxford Dictionaries Named 'Selfie' As The Word Of The Year

Reuters/L’Osservatore Roman Pope Francis participating in a selfie at the Vatican.

We’re just about six weeks away from the beginning of a new year, but Oxford Dictionaries has already called it:

Selfie was the word of 2013.

We saw a lot of selfie news in the last 11 months. From “Selfies at Funerals” to selfies with Beyonce, selfies of breasts to selfies with the Pope, it’s really no wonder why this was the year of the front-facing camera photo.

On the short-list with selfie was “Bitcoin” and “showrooming”, which is the practice of checking out a product in a store and then ordering it cheaper online.

And don’t forget “twerk” (though Miley made sure we’d never forget it in her MTV VMA performance this summer).

But no word beat out the practice of taking your own glamour shot for the title of Word of the Year.

“It seems like everyone who is anyone has posted a selfie somewhere on the Internet,” Oxford Dictionaries said on its blog. “If it is good enough for the Obamas or the Pope, then it is good enough for Word of the Year.”

