'Selfie' is the Oxford Dictionaries Word Of The Year And It Was First Used in Australia

Selfies. Presidents, prime ministers and Popes have done it and, so it seems, almost anyone with a smartphone.

Now Selfie has been named Word of the Year by the Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year.

And, according to those learned people at Oxford, Selfie was first used in Australia.

It first appeared in its modern context in an Australian internet forum. Here it is:

2002 ABC Online (forum posting) 13 Sept.

“Um, drunk at a mates 21st, I tripped ofer [sic] and landed lip first (with front teeth coming a very close second) on a set of steps. I had a hole about 1cm long right through my bottom lip. And sorry about the focus, it was a selfie.”

The term’s early origins seem to lie in social media and photosharing sites such s Flickr and MySpace.

But usage of it didn’t become widespread until the second decade of this century and it has only entered really common use in the past year or so.

Oxford Dictionaries says the end sound of Selfie provides a tie-in with the word’s seemingly Australian origins.

Australian English has something of a penchant for -ie words – barbie for barbecue, firie for firefighter, tinnie for a can of beer.

