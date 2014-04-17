Guy Taking Selfie In Front Of Speeding Train Gets Kicked In The Face By Train's Conductor

A guy who tried to take a selfie in front of a moving train was kicked in the face by the train’s engineer — and the whole thing was caught on video and uploaded to YouTube.

Jared Michael (who goes by that username on YouTube) wrote “I tried to take a selfie while a train passed a “safe” distance behind. I guess I was still too close and got kicked in the head. I messed up.”

Yeah.

Here’s what happened:

OK.

If you slow it down frame by frame, you see the engineer’s foot emerge and kick the guy in the face.

Could this be a hoax?

The Daily Dot’s Cooper Fleishman is calling it, so place your bets.

Either way, it’s time for a selfie intervention.

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

H/T @Neetzan Zimmerman and UpRoxx

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.