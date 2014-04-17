Guy Taking Selfie In Front Of Speeding Train Gets Kicked In The Face By Train's Conductor

A guy who tried to take a selfie in front of a moving train was kicked in the face by the train’s engineer — and the whole thing was caught on video and uploaded to YouTube.
Jared Michael (who goes by that username on YouTube) wrote “I tried to take a selfie while a train passed a “safe” distance behind. I guess I was still too close and got kicked in the head. I messed up.”
Yeah.
Here’s what happened:
OK.
If you slow it down frame by frame, you see the engineer’s foot emerge and kick the guy in the face.
Could this be a hoax?
The Daily Dot’s Cooper Fleishman is calling it, so place your bets.
Either way, it’s time for a selfie intervention.
Here’s the full video:
H/T @Neetzan Zimmerman and UpRoxx
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.