This Teenager Is Getting Harassed After Her Smiling Selfie At Auschwitz Goes Viral

Last summer we reported on a popular Tumblr blog that posted photos of people taking selfies in inappropriate places. Now we have one more photo to add to the collection.

A young woman by the name of Breanna is having a rough weekend on the internet after tweeting a smiling selfie in front of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

She tweeted the photo in June, but it seems to be gaining some traction now.

Breanna claims she took the photo at the site of the Nazi’s biggest concentration and death camp during World War II after studying its importance in history with her father, who she says, via tweets, passed away before the two got a chance to visit.

When people started to harass her for the photo, saying her smile emoji and facial expression was inappropriate, she fired back.

Then more people chimed in, asking her to take the photo down.

Breanna seemed to start to regret the photo, but still continued to keep it up on her feed.

Twitter

And a few people jumped into support her, which she retweeted onto her timeline.

Twitter

So far, no signs of regret, but she does seem to be excited about the photo’s virality.

Twitter

[H/T Amber Gordon]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.