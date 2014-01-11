This Guy Took A Selfie While Floating In The Ocean Immediately After His Plane Crashed

Ferdinand Puentes Ferdinand Puentes took this selfie after his plane took a terrifying nosedive off the coast of Hawaii.

Ferdinand Puentes was a passenger on a plane flying offshore of Kalaupapa, Molokai in Hawaii. He happened to have a GoPro camera with him.

As we read in BroBible, sirens inside of the plane started to go off, warning passengers that the plane was about to crash into the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

As the plane took a nosedive, Puentes snapped a shot on his GoPro. Then, while clutching a floating seat cushion in the water, he took a selfie.

You can see the sinking plane in the background.

According to Hawaii’s KHON, he was out there for a while before getting rescued by the Coast Guard:

“Steel-toed boots, heavy work jeans, and long sleeve shirt. It was hard and exhausting to swim with all that,” Puentes said. After floating for what seemed like hours, Puentes and the rest of the people on board were picked up by the Coast Guard.

Here is footage of the terrifying crash:

