A self-taught artist is cheering up her neighbours by drawing characters like Pooh Bear and Moana on her footpath

Casey Drake Casey Drake is making humorous, quarantine-related chalk drawings.

Casey Drake, a self-taught artist based in Florida, is making chalk drawings that bring some humour to life in quarantine.

Drake’s work features familiar characters like Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” and Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame.

Her work has become extremely popular, with Drake gaining over 31,000 Instagram followers in a month’s time.

“There are tons of uplifting chalk messages out there that are great, but I think this has gained a little more traction just because it’s a way to laugh at the thing that’s scary,” Drake said of her work.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Casey Drake is a self-taught artist based in Florida.

Casey Drake Casey Drake makes chalk drawings.

“I’ve never taken any formal classes,” Drake, 32, told Insider

As a high-school science teacher, she drew and painted as a hobby, and she’s picked up skills over time by watching others.

“I have two young kids, so I took a break where I wasn’t really making anything for a while. And then with the coronavirus, we had a lot more time on our hands,” Drake said.

“It kind of gave me an unforeseen opportunity to sit down and make something again.”

In April, Drake started creating chalk art on the footpath in front of her house.

Casey Drake Drake draws on the footpath.

Drake told Insider she hadn’t used chalk as an artistic tool until about a month ago when she was playing with her daughter.

“We were just sitting outside because we were getting a little stir crazy and the weather was nice,” she said.

Drake drew Olaf from “Frozen,” and her neighbours quickly noticed the colourful sketch.

“My next-door neighbours started encouraging me to come out every day,” Drake said of her work.

Casey Drake Drake’s neighbours encouraged her work.

“They didn’t really give me a choice,” Drake joked. “They were like, ‘You’re going to come outside every day and draw.'”

“It kind of became a daily tradition,” she said.

Drake started adding humorous messages about life amid the coronavirus to her drawings.

Casey Drake Drake’s drawings nod to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The first couple I did just had generic, uplifting messages, but I deal with difficult things with humour anyway so it was kind of a natural progression,” Drake said.

Drake realised incorporating humour into her work was a good idea after going to the grocery store one day.

Casey Drake Drake’s work is humorous.

“I went to the grocery store with my masks and my gloves, and I was nervous,” she said.

“But then I caught my reflection and thought, this looks absurd. I would have never imagined going to the grocery store like this a month ago.”

“I realised everybody else is dealing with the same absurdly quick change to our lives and how we do basic things, and if we can kind of laugh at that, there’s a bit of solidarity,” she added.

Drake’s work includes famous characters because it’s easier to convey her message that way.

Casey Drake Using characters with familiar backstories makes Drake’s work funnier.

“With any cartoon, there’s only so much information you can put into it, so anything with a known backstory really helps,” Drake said.

“So a lot of the characters are recognisable – people know their stories already – so I can tie that in with the humour without having to explain too much.”

“Especially with the known quotes, I can twist it to be related to our lives now,” Drake added.

Casey Drake Drake writes familiar quotes with her work.

For instance, Dorothy’s famous line, “There’s no place like home,” is familiar to Drake’s audience, but it has a new meaning in current times because of the urgency of staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Drake even portrays modern figures people would recognise, like Joe Exotic from Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

Casey Drake Drake featured ‘Tiger King’ in her work.

“I’m trying to think of specific things that are new in our lives, and then finding characters or stories that fit with that,” Drake said of how she thinks of her ideas.

Both “Tiger King” and toilet paper shortages have become part of people’s day-to-day lives in recent months, so this sketch made perfect sense.

Drake also gets suggestions from her followers and neighbours on what to draw.

Drake said that chalk can be difficult to work with.

Casey Drake Chalk can be challenging.

She uses normal footpath chalk for her work, which can be challenging.

“It’s not super forgiving,” she said of the material.

“If you mess up, you have to pour water on it and erase it, and it smears. It’s definitely a learning curve.”

But Drake said the chalk art has been good for her mental health because it gives her a reason to sit outside.

Casey Drake Drake likes that her work gets her out of the house.

“It’s fun to sit outside, and I get to socialise with some neighbours while they sit in their yards,” she said.

“It’s really been mentally good for me to go outside and create something and get some social interaction.”

Drake also told Insider her work has been helpful because it’s distracting.

Casey Drake Drake’s work distracts her.

“I have two young kids and parents and grandparents and I was staying up at night, like a lot of people, worrying,” Drake said of her mentality early on in the pandemic.

“This has been a huge outlet for me because now at night, I’m thinking about what I’m going to draw the next day and not worrying obsessively over my family getting sick.”

Drake also likes that the medium speaks to the time she’s making art in.

Casey Drake The temporary nature of the work speaks to the time.

“It washes off when it rains,” Drake said of her drawings, and she doesn’t mind that her work goes away.

“It’s a reminder that this is all temporary.”

“This will be done too,” she added. “The chalk will go away, and the quarantine will end eventually.”

Drake’s work has also been a hit with people outside of her neighbourhood, as her drawings have been attracting online attention in the last month.

Casey Drake Drake’s gained a large social media following.

“That’s a huge bonus that I wasn’t really foreseeing,” she said. “I have people messaging me from all over the world.”

Drake’s number of followers on Instagram has gone from 88 to over 31,000 since she started her chalk work.

David Spade, who played Kuzco in “The Emperor’s New Groove,” even shared Drake’s work on his Instagram story.

Casey Drake David Spade posted Drake’s work.

Kuzco’s famous line, “No touchy,” is more relevant than ever as people practice social distancing.

Drake’s own life experiences serve as the inspiration behind some of her chalk art.

Casey Drake Drake speaks to her own life in her work.

For instance, her depiction of the minions from “Despicable Me” is Drake’s favourite work from her collection, as it speaks to her experience being home with her kids 24/7.

“I have a 2-year-old and a 7-month-old, so my life is kind of chaotic,” she said, noting that the drawing embodies how she feels much of the time.

“I feel like this might’ve resonated a bit more because it’s a way to laugh at the thing that’s making you scared,” Drake said of her art.

Casey Drake Drake’s work allows people to laugh at their lives.

“Everyone in the world is dealing with the same thing at the same time, which doesn’t happen very often,” she said of the global mood amid the pandemic.

“The news is completely dominated by something that’s scary and sad, so we’re looking naturally for bright spots.”

“There’s tons of uplifting chalk messages out there that are great, but I think this has gained a little more traction just because it’s a way to laugh at the thing that’s scary,” Drake added.

You can follow Drake on Instagram and check out her website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.