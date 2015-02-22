This self-stirring mug will change the way you drink coffee

Technology has come so far. Now, you don’t even need to use a spoon to stir your coffee.

Enter the self-stirring coffee mug.

Once you’ve poured coffee and milk into the mug, all you need to do is press a button. Then, the mug will automatically swirl the liquids.

Bonus: this mug can also double up for mixing instant soups and tea with milk.

