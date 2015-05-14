I tried McDonald's in Switzerland -- and it could be the future of fast food

McDonald’s is a little different in Switzerland than in the UK, including self-service machines and a pastry counter that really enhance the experience.

One of the first big differences is this counter. It sells pastries, bread and cakes, not the kind of thing you’d expect to see in a McDonald’s. It’s basically its own little shop.

It’s known as the “McCafé”:

But the really exciting bit is further inside the restaurant. You see, McDonald’s in Switzerland has introduced self-service machines that let you place your order yourself.

Step up to the machine and select what you want to order. I selected a “royale,” because “Pulp Fiction” had taught me that’s what they call a quarter-pounder in continental Europe.

After paying for your order, you get given a receipt with a number on. You head over to the dedicated self-service counter and wait for your number to appear on the screen.

And that’s all there is to it. You don’t have to talk to anyone at all, which is handy if you’re using McDonald’s as a hangover cure.

