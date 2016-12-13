This self-making duvet is designed for people who hate making the bed

Leanna Garfield
Smartduvet 2SmartDuvetThe SmartDuvet.

Making the bed every morning can feel cumbersome, especially when you’re running late.

But the SmartDuvet, a comforter insert that automatically straightens your blanket, could make the whole process easier.

Sound magical? The concept is actually pretty simple — the insert is inflatable.

The SmartDuvet comes in a lattice shape, and slips inside your duvet cover. While you sleep, it remains uninflated. But when you want to make your bed in the morning, you attach the insert to a hose, which connects to a small battery-powered pump that blows air into the duvet to inflate it.

Smart duvet

And voilá, it places the duvet back into position. The box can sense when the device is fully inflated — at that point, it shuts off automatically. Another button lets the air back out. The SmartDuvet also connects to wifi and pairs with a compatible app, which allows the user to schedule a preset time for their comforter to make itself every morning.

The SmartDuvet launched on Kickstarter in late November and is about $3,000 away from its $22,000 goal as of writing. Early backers can purchase one at any size for $199, but it will later retail for $309 to $349 (depending on the size).

If freeing yourself from your daily bed-making obligation is worth that hefty price tag, the SmartDuvet could be a dream come true.

