This self-making duvet is designed for people who hate making the bed

Making the bed every morning can feel cumbersome, especially when you’re running late.

But the SmartDuvet, a comforter insert that automatically straightens your blanket, could make the whole process easier.

Sound magical? The concept is actually pretty simple — the insert is inflatable.

The SmartDuvet comes in a lattice shape, and slips inside your duvet cover. While you sleep, it remains uninflated. But when you want to make your bed in the morning, you attach the insert to a hose, which connects to a small battery-powered pump that blows air into the duvet to inflate it.

And voilá, it places the duvet back into position. The box can sense when the device is fully inflated — at that point, it shuts off automatically. Another button lets the air back out. The SmartDuvet also connects to wifi and pairs with a compatible app, which allows the user to schedule a preset time for their comforter to make itself every morning.

The SmartDuvet launched on Kickstarter in late November and is about $3,000 away from its $22,000 goal as of writing. Early backers can purchase one at any size for $199, but it will later retail for $309 to $349 (depending on the size).

If freeing yourself from your daily bed-making obligation is worth that hefty price tag, the SmartDuvet could be a dream come true.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.