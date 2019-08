We we to the exclusive Nike gym in Soho to test drive the self-lacing Nike Mags which you may remember from “Back to the Future Part II”. Only 89 pairs will be available and the only way to get them is by entering a $10 raffle where all proceeds go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

