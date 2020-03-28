I'm a 25-year-old who's social distancing alone in my 600-square-foot apartment in New York City. This is how I'm making it work.

Zoe Ettinger My New York City apartment.

When I came to New York City in January, I didn’t mind moving into a 600-square-foot apartment because I thought I wouldn’t be spending much time there.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, I made the decision to stay in my small apartment alone rather than go to my parents’ house, where I could potentially infect them.

It’s tough to spend so much time alone, especially because I consider myself an extrovert and thrive on the company of others.

To cope with my new lonely lifestyle, I have created a daily routine that involves exercise, cooking, talking to friends on FaceTime, writing, and reading.

In late January, about a month before the coronavirus became a pandemic and hit the United States, I came to New York City for a new job. When I moved into my apartment, I didn’t mind its small size, since I planned to spend most of my time either at work or with friends.

However, after finding out about the severity of the coronavirus and its spread, especially in New York, I made the decision to stay isolated in my apartment, rather than to travel to my family home upstate, where I could potentially infect my 63-year-old mother.

Though I am extremely fortunate to have not lost my job during this time, I still found myself struggling with the idea of isolation. In the first few days, I felt a deep sense of panic and dread. I didn’t think there would be any way that I could handle so much time alone in such a small space. As the days went by, I learned firsthand something I already knew in a general sense: Humans are highly adaptable.

Through creating a daily routine that I stick to as best I can, I have been able to maintain my sanity (so far). Each day, I make sure to do little things, like a short walk alone or a FaceTime call with friends, which help to mitigate my feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Take a look at a day in my life as a 25-year-old in New York City during the spread of the coronavirus.

My apartment is about 600 square feet, but I’ve figured out how to put almost every inch to good use.

Zoe Ettinger Me in my New York City apartment.

Normally I don’t spend too much time in the living room, but now it has become my workspace, workout zone, and solo party spot.

The first thing I do every day is make my bed. It gives me a small sense of accomplishment that helps me start the day on a good note.

Zoe Ettinger My bedroom in my Brooklyn apartment.

At the University of Texas at Austin’s 2014 commencement, US Navy Seal Admiral William McRaven said in his speech, “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”

Next I make sure to get dressed out of what I wore to bed. Even if I’m putting on a different pair of pajamas, I feel better in a fresh pair of clothes.

Zoe Ettinger I make sure to get dressed in a fresh outfit every day.

Leesa Evans, a Hollywood costume designer and private stylist told Today, “On days when you do not need to interface visually with clients or coworkers, I think wearing your favourite sweats can feel incredibly relaxing and put you in the perfect serene mood to dive in and get a ton of work done with maybe a bit of extra time to meditate or do yoga somewhere in your day.”

Then I make a cup of tea and open my laptop. Seeing messages and emails remind me that I’m still connecting with plenty of people, even if we’re communicating in a different way.

Zoe Ettinger My laptop and a cup of tea.

I make sure to ask people how they are doing when I message them. You never know what someone is dealing with at a time like this, so it helps to open that line of communication.

I like to go for a brief walk every day, staying at least 6 feet from anyone else. If I need to get groceries, I count the trip to the store as my daily walk.

Zoe Ettinger Me on the stoop outside my apartment.

According to the CDC, “Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

Though I cooked a fair amount before, now I’m cooking most of my meals every day.

Zoe Ettinger Greek salad is one of my favourite things to make because it’s easy and healthy.

I like to try and use as many fruits and vegetables as I can. It’s good to feel like I’m eating something fresh, and it helps reduce my calorie intake at a time when I’m relatively inactive.

There’s an endless number of YouTube workout videos by fitness experts that really get my heart rate going.

Zoe Ettinger Me doing one of Rebecca Louise’s workout videos.

My favourite YouTube videos are by Australian trainer Rebecca Louise. She has 10-minute videos targeting each part of the body, as well as full-body workouts.

Another way I like to get moving is by dancing. It might sound crazy, but dancing, even alone, to some of my favourite songs really boosts my mood.

Zoe Ettinger Me and my portable speaker.

According to Better Health, “Dancing can be a way to stay fit for people of all ages, shapes and sizes and can improve your muscle tone, strength, endurance and fitness.”

Another way I’ve been able to connect with friends is through phone apps. Right now, I’m playing Scrabble Go with my dad and three of my friends.

Zoe Ettinger/Scrabble Go My Scrabble board with a friend on Scrabble Go.

If you don’t like Scrabble, there’s plenty of iPhone games where you can interact with other players, like Animal Crossing, Angry Birds Friends, and Clash of Clans.

I recently started meditating, and I find 15 minutes every day to practice.

Zoe Ettinger I like to light a scented candle before I start my meditation.

A meditation study found that just 15 minutes is enough to reduce mind-wandering and increase focus.

FaceTime helps me stay connected with family and friends. Seeing their faces while we speak makes me feel closer to them compared to just speaking on the phone.

Zoe Ettinger My mum and I on FaceTime.

Nandi Butcher, a spokesperson for Aegis Living, which runs 32 senior communities, told The Atlantic in an article about the benefits of FaceTime: “We are helping our residents connect with loved ones via FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls and have gotten great response so far.”

I’m trying to read at least one book a week. This week I’m reading “The Circle” by Dave Eggers.

Zoe Ettinger ‘The Circle’ by Dave Eggers.

For me, reading is one of the best ways to escape reality. When you really get into a good book, you can feel like you’re one of the characters yourself. It’s a nice respite from reading the news, which can become mentally and emotionally exhausting.

When I’m feeling stressed I like to watch a sitcom. Right now I’m watching “30 Rock”.

NBC/’30 Rock’ Tina Fey as Liz Lemon in ’30 Rock’.

If you’re looking for something to watch, Insider recently compiled a list of 32 TV shows you can binge-watch in a single day.

I started a blog where I am writing a new short story every week. Although I never wrote fiction before, now is a great time to start something new.

Zoe Ettinger The blog I created for short stories.

I figured that now is a better time than ever to try a new hobby. I might not be any good at writing fiction, but it’s something I have always wanted to do and now I have plenty of extra time on my hands to dedicate to it.

