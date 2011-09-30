SELF-INFLICTED: SecondMarket Goes up for Sale on SecondMarket

Private company exchange SecondMarket just opened itself up to a new source of transactions: itself. Most of the selling that occurs on SecondMarket involves former employees of the companies being traded – which includes the likes of Facebook, Twitter and, once upon a time,LinkedIn. Now, SecondMarket employees can trade their own shares of the exchange on the exchange.



According to a Wall Street Journal report, employees of the company have been given permission to sell up to $13 mn in SecondMarket stock – at a valuation of $160 mn. CEO Barry Silbert indicates that this is the first of ‘many’ annual liquidity events to come.

So, who picked up some SecondMarket stock? Social+Capital Partnership (backed by Facebook), A Grade Investments (backed by Ashton Kutcher) and Yuri Milner, CEO of Digital Sky Technologies, have gotten in on the action.

